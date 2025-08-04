Two years on, too many questions remain about the Crooked House

The Crooked House, which dated back to 1765, had attracted visitors from all over the globe who were mesmerised by its wonky appearance and optical illusions.

So when, two years ago tomorrow, it was reduced to a shell in a suspected arson attack, the people of the Black Country were horrified.

And then, two days later, when it was razed to the ground contrary to the instruction of the local authority, the nation was outraged.

Two years on, people could be forgiven for feeling let down by the authorities. Hopes were raised when a number of arrests were made in connection with the fire, and the company which had unlawfully demolished it was ordered to reinstate it in its original form.

However, since then it is fair to say that confidence in both the planning and law enforcement systems have taken something of a hit.

Two years after the fire, it seems we are little closer to seeing whoever started the fire finding themselves in the dock. Meanwhile, the owner of the Crooked House has lodged an appeal against the order to rebuild. This was due to have been held in March, but the owner of the site managed to convince the High Court to delay the appeal until the criminal investigation was complete.

It is probably true that, with the passage of time, emotions are not as raw as they were in back on those hot mornings in 2023. But the continued work of the campaigners fighting to get the Crooked House rebuilt - including a programme of events for this week - show taht the public's love for the building has not gone away.

The old saying goes that justice delayed is justice denied, and at the very least the authorities should be keeping people informed about what is happening. if there really is little chance of prosecutions being brought in the foreseeable future, the police should come out and say so, This would at least allow the planning inspectorate to get on with the inquiry.

The outpour of sadness about the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree shows how deeply the British people care about their heritage. We can only hope that campaigners for the Crooked House also see justice done - and soon.