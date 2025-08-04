A few tweaks can make all the difference

The problem for many of us is finding the time, and knowing how best to go about it.

It is useful to know that getting in just 7,000 steps a day can lead to a 25 per cent reduction in the likelihood of contracting heart disease, an 18 per cent reduction in getting type 2 diabetes and, perhaps most significantly, a 38 per cent reduction in the likelihood of suffering dementia.

You don't need to be join a running club or a ramblers society to achieve this. As the guide on this page explains, just parking a few extra yards from the door, meeting your friends for a walk, or taking a stroll round the office can all make useful contributions.

Leading a healthy lifestyle is not restricted to the gym bunnies or fitness freaks. A few tweaks to our lifestyle can make all the difference.