Flamboyant, innovative and a true eccentric, we will not see Ozzy's like again

Britain's second city brought to a standstill. Street after street lined with thousands upon thousands of mourners. Pavements almost completely covered with flowers left by well-wishers. This could only have been a royal occasion.

And indeed it was. This might not have been the funeral of a king. But it was a fitting tribute to the Prince of Darkness.

Born in humble circumstances in suburban Birmingham, John 'Ozzy' Osbourne had an unpromising start in life, scraping a living first tuning car horns, and later taking a appropriately macabre job in a slaughterhouse. But while he may have struggled academically - in later life he discovered he was dyslexic - he found he had an incredible talent as a showman, with an uncanny knack of connecting with his fans.

He was also one of the most innovative performers of his generation, creating an earthy distinctive sound forged in the heavy industry of the West Midlands at a time when pop music was dominated by dreamy sounds from California.

His music might not have been the most tuneful, but it was different and exciting, and Ozzy's unpredictable behaviour kept audiences mesmerised.

Sometimes his antics were too much even for his bandmates, but in later life the one-time wild man mellowed into something of a national treasure. His comedic appearance on the television reality show The Osbournes introduced Ozzy to a whole new generation of fans, and his openness about living with Parkinson's Disease will have done wonders to increase people's understanding of the condition.

Those lucky enough to have got tickets for his final performance at Villa Park this month will have experienced a moment in musical history. And the money raised for Birmingham Children's Hospital, Acorn Children's Hospice and The Cure Parkinson's Trust will make a huge difference to thousands of lives.

Ozzy may not have wore a crown or ruled a dominion, but he commanded an army of fans who turned out in their droves to pay their last respects.

A showman par excellence, a unique musician, and a Great British eccentric. We will not see his like again.