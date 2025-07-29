Lionesses have proved just the tonic in these difficult times

The Lionesses were greeted with a rapturous reception as they once more brought the European Champions' trophy back to England.

It was a particularly poignant moment for former Cannock schoolgirl Hannah Hampton, whose grandfather had died two days before her heroic appearance in the England goal.

Hannah, who saved two penalties, spoke movingly about how she had been told by doctors that she would never make it due to an eye condition.

Her advice to youngsters was 'if it makes you happy, go follow that smile.'

Wise words indeed. The nation is proud of you, Hannah.