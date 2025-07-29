Full steam ahead as thousands flock to Severn Valley Railway

The thousands of happy faces as the Severn Valley was able to fully reopen after the attraction's nightmare start to the year was a joy to behold.

To add to the party atmosphere, more than 4,300 passengers got the chance to ride behind the world-famous Flying Scotsman locomotive, which was making a rare visit to the attraction.

For the much-loved attraction it would have been hard to envisage a more difficult start to the new year.

The massive landslip at Mor Brook Bridge, just outside Bridgnorth, not only left the much-loved visitor attraction with a huge repair bill. It also meant that most of the 16.5-mile railway was cut off from its main engine shed at Bridgnorth - also cutting off much of its income stream.

Ever resourceful, the Severn Valley team transported some of their locos and rolling stock by road to the other end of the line, allowing the attraction to continue running services, albeit unable to reach Bridgnorth. And, incredibly, just six months after the disaster, the Severn Valley Railway is fully up and running, once more offering a full service from Bridgnorth to Kidderminster.

It is 60 years since the Severn Valley Railway conservation group was formed, determined to save a line which the bean counters of Richard Beeching's British Rail had declared 'unviable'.

Since then, it has grown to become one of the West Midlands' best-loved attractions, and we can only marvel at the success of the Severn Valley team in coming back from such adversity.

Maybe if the Beeching's advisers had shown the ambition, imagination, and sheer hard work of the staff and volunteers at the Severn Valley Railway, then maybe he wouldn't have needed to close so many routes.

In the meantime, if you weren't able to join in the fun over the weekend, we suggest you get yourself down to the Severn Valley this summer and enjoy this splendid experience.

We wish everyone at the Severn Valley Railway our very best wishes on during this landmark year. And here's to the next 60 years.