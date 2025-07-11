COMMENT: Cyber attacks show how vulnerable Britain has become

Four young people were arrested yesterday - three of them in the West Midlands - and earlier in the week, Marks & Spencer chairman Archie Norman said it felt like the hackers were 'trying to destroy his business'.

It must be stressed that the investigations are still at an early stage, and we cannot yet say who was responsible for the attack, or what their motives were. But the ease with which three of Britain's biggest retailers were brought to a standstill should be seen as a warning shot to anybody in business.

Marks & Spencer, which was targeted in April, lost about £300 million after shutting down its website for six weeks, and shop shelves became bare as stock systems were also disrupted. The company says it will be the end of this month before normal service can be fully resumed, and even then, behind-the-scenes repair work is expected to continue for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, the Co-op was also hit by disrupted payments and empty shelves following the attack in May, which also saw members' personal details stolen. Harrods restricted internet access across its websites in May following attempts to gain unauthorised access to its systems.

The problem is, as the world of commerce becomes ever-more dependent on the internet, it also becomes more vulnerable to those with malign intent.

The internet has done a great deal to increase efficiency and productivity in business, driving costs down and providing better value for consumers.

But this year's attacks demonstrate how some of those dividends will inevitably need to be invested in fighting what is likely to be a growing menace in years to come.

Security systems will need to be beefed up, more money will need to be spent on enforcement. It may be necessary to update laws and sentencing to keep ahead of the game as criminals become increasingly ingenious in exploiting weaknesses.

It might also be a wise idea for businesses to have a 'plan B' for when the internet does come under attack.

At its best, the internet can be a brilliant force for good in making our lives better and easier. But it also comes with a host of potential new risks.