Let's hope inquiry finally gives parents the answers they want on maternity scandals

For many readers, this will be a somewhat emotive subject given the appalling catalogue of failures which gripped the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals trust during the early yeas of this century.

The local inquiry, heard by respected midwife Donna Ockenden, revealed 201 babies could have survived had the trust performed better care, and the deaths of nine mothers might have been avoided.

Yet when Mrs Ockenden returned to the region earlier this year, she spoke of 'two wasted years' in which the trust had still failed to communicate effectively with the families that had suffered.

It is therefore right and proper that the Health Secretary has finally grasped the nettle, and called for a detailed national inquiry to get to the bottom of what has gone wrong with maternity services, and how these tragedies can be avoided in future.

People want answers. However, given the timescale involved, people can also be forgiven for being a little sceptical.

Many of the cases highlighted in the Ockenden inquiry go back more than 20 years, and given the glacial pace at which these inquiries tend to run, it is reasonable to assume that some of the people who should be held to account will be long retired by the time the inquiry reaches a conclusion.

It is encouraging that the first part of the inquiry, which will focus on the 10 'most concerning' maternity and neonatal units - yet to be identified - will report back at the end of the year.

Mr Streeting says the new investigation will 'make sure these families get the truth and the accountability they deserve'

We sincerely hope so. They have had to wait long enough.