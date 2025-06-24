Government should listen to Dame Judi on dementia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One of the greatest actresses of her generation, unlike many of her colleagues, she is not known for shouting her opinions from the rooftops.

So when she does speak, it is right that we take notice.

Dame Judi is calling for more work to be done to ensure a speedy diagnosis of dementia.

It is a sobering thought that, of the one million people who suffer from dementia in the UK, about a third of them will not even know about it. Sufferers, and their loved ones will no doubt be aware of their diminishing faculties, but will not know why, or how it could be managed.

A report by the charity Alzheimer's UK. found that in some parts of England can wait up to a year for a diagnosis after being referred, while those in the most deprived areas face longer delays.

Dame Judi says this means they miss out on vital support, and the chance to plan ahead, not to mention the opportunity for research into this dreadful illness.

Dementia is something that will affect a growing number of us in future, and politicians and health leaders will not be immune either.

They would do well to heed Dame Judi's warning.,