A fitting tribute to the heroes of Dunkirk

Having suffered a crushing defeat in the Battle of France, encircled by the enemy and trapped by the sea, the prospects of the British Expeditionary Force looked bleak. But in a remarkable demonstration of British courage and ingenuity, a hastily thrown together fleet of small boats managed to rescue 338,000 service personnel in eight days.

It would prove to be a decisive turning point in the war, avoiding what looked like inevitable disaster.

To mark the 85th anniversary of the evacuation, the RLNI has colourised a picture of one of the lifeboat crews that took part in the remarkable feat. It is a fitting tribute.

In recent years we have become much better at honouring the efforts of the brave service personnel who risked, and in many cases gave, their lives for our freedom. And rightly so.

But this photograph reminds us that we must never forget the remarkable contribution of the ordinary volunteers, many untrained in combat, who also risked their lives for our future.