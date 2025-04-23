As HMS Prince of Wales departs for the high seas, this country must prepare for choppier waters

As the ship set sail, Chancellor Rachel Reeves was in Washington for a three-day visit aimed at averting a full-blown trade war with the US. The timing of the two events could scarcely be more ironic.

One one level, the £3 billion vessel, is a showpiece of all that is best about modern Britain. Weighing in at more than 70,000 tons, 932ft long and covering the size of three football pitches, this magnificent ship serves as a floating airport for up to 48 cutting-edge fighter jets. While it was built in partnership with our French allies, it demonstrates how Britain still cuts an imposing figure on the world stage.

But while HMS Prince of Wales show that Britannia can still rule the waves, the necessity of the Chancellor's visit to the US highlights our vulnerability in an increasingly uncertain world.

On the face of it, Miss Reeves is there to negotiate a more favourable trade deal with the US, something which had been tantalisingly close before the previous Trump administration had come to an end. However, the past three months have shown that Trump 2.0 is a very different beast compared to the first administration. Back in the President's first term, the talk was all about cementing the supposed 'special relationship' between the two countries, for the benefit of all concerned. This time around, it is all about avoiding financial meltdown after President Trump left us in no doubt about who is calling the shots.

As HMS Prince of Wales departs for a tour taking in 40 different countries, our Chancellor has to walk a tightrope between fighting for Britain's interests while trying not to antagonise this most mercurial of US presidents. The humiliation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of the world's media shows the perils of getting on the wrong-side of President Trump.

What is clear is that the days of Britain being able to take US support for granted are coming to an end. That means, like most of the free world, we are going to have to get used to spending a bigger proportion of our income to defend the liberties we take for granted.

As HMS Prince of Wales departs to defend the freedom of international shipping lanes, HMS United Kingdom is also bound for choppier waters.