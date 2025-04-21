Christmas comes early for banking experts

Experts at Santander Bank are suggesting Easter bank holiday is the time to start thinking about how you are going to save for Christmas.

Many will say that if you really need to start saving for Christmas this early, then maybe it is also time to consider whether you should actually spend so much this year. There is no virtue in working all year only to splurge the fruits of your labour on a couple of days' excess.

On the other hand, as Santander boss Mark Weston rightly says, we should all be planning for the future at all times. If tightening your belts a little now avoids stress and debt later on, that can only be a good thing.

As the old adage goes,. fail to plan, and you plan to fail.