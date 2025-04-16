Iron fist in velvet glove needed in US trade talks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Forgive us for keeping the champagne on ice.

While it is encouraging that the US is making positive noises about increasing trade between the two countries, it should be remembered that just a few weeks ago President Trump was issuing warm words about his love for the UK - days before hitting our car industry with a 25 per cent tariff.

Trade minister Sarah Jones is tight-lipped about the prospects of a trade deal, as one might expect. She says Britain is in a 'good position' and is having 'good conversations'.

But despite Mr Vance's talk about the President's love for the UK, his British business interests and Scottish roots, the events of the past month show that he has little concern for what happens outside the US.

The British Government has little choice but to speak positively, and we truly hope that a favourable deal can be reached. In the best-case scenario, a trade deal between the UK and the US could be of great benefit to both parties. If Sir Keir Starmer can take advantage of Britain's independence from the EU and negotiate more favourable trade terms, while still retaining positive relations with our European neighbours, then that will be an achievement indeed.

But that is a very big 'if'.

Negotiating the minefield of a trade deal with this particularly mercurial US administration could well be the Prime Minister's biggest test to date, and we suggest extreme caution will be necessary.

If ever there was a need for an iron fist in a velvet glove, this is surely it.