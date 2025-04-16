Hoping for a cone-free Easter

It says that 97.5 per cent of major roads will be clear of roadworks by 6am tomorrow.

If true, this will be music to the ears of everyone who is planning an Easter getaway. But given the sheer number of roadworks that seem to be blighting the region at the moment, you can hardly blame the public for being a little bit sceptical. And while this is obviously good news that the trunk roads and motorways are being opened up, it will count for little if the work being carried out by local authorities on the minor routes creates tailbacks.

Let's hope this cynicism is misplaced, and that everybody enjoys a happy and congestion-free holiday.