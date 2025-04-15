Cool heads needed to end bin strike

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham described the offer as 'totally inadequate' and said the striking workers were in 'the driving seat'. Meanwhile, Birmingham Council leader Councillor John Cotton has been accused of discourtesy in failing to respond to offers by both Walsall and Wolverhampton Councils to open their tips to Birmingham residents.

None of this is helpful.

And while the war of words continues, the rubbish festers, with reports of 18,000 tons of waste lying uncollected, vermin running riot, and dead cats lying in public parks.

Britain's second city is fast becoming a national, if not global, laughing stock, causing untold damage to decades of work attracting fresh investment and improving the city's image around the world.

The last thing we need is more macho posturing.

There can be no winners in this dispute, and no-one is 'in the driving seat'. It is time to dial down the fighting talk, and for cool heads to prevail.