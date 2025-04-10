Importance of engaging hard-to-reach youngsters in the fight against knife crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

More than 120 youngsters turned out to hear her and daughter Nikita speak at an event in Molineux yesterday, and those who turned out clearly found her story moving and powerful.

But encouraging though that is, the real challenge is making the same connection with the type of youngsters who would never consider taking part in such an event - the very youngsters who are most susceptible to becoming embroiled in gang life and knife crime.

Given the financial pressures faced by local councils, it is understandable that they have found it necessary to cut youth services. But if this leads to more youngsters turning to knife crime, this will prove to be false economy.

There is a saying that the devil makes work for idle hands. It is crucial that we find ways to keep them constructively engaged.