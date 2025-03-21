Pressures mount over welfare cuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A year on, many of the councillors who were subsequently elected are mounting a mutiny in protest at his controversial plans to cut £5 billion from the welfare bill, and in particular payments to people with disabilities.

To add to his woes, a raft of celebrities, including Sir Stephen Fry, actor Brian Cox and disabled comedienne Rosie Jones have also weighed in, calling on the Government to rethink its plans.

Few people would argue that the existing welfare system is in need of a major overhaul, and the Government has a duty to ensure that payments are distributed exclusively to those in genuine need. The difficulty comes in judging where the line should be drawn, and it is clear that many within his party believe the cuts are too harsh.

Time will tell whether the Prime Minister has called it right.

One thing is for certain, though. Sir Keir and his party are quickly learning the lesson that government is much more difficult than opposition.