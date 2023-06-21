Star comment: Act now as time is running out on mortgage crisis

If Martin Lewis. is worried, we should be worried

The warning comes from Martin Lewis. And if he is worried, we should be worried.

He is the man a nation listens to because he is non-political and cuts through the rhetoric.

He says we have reached a tipping point and people are in trouble. We can expect thousands to lose their homes through defaulting on their mortgages in the months to come. The answer is that people must reassess their lives as, without help from the Government and with the cost of living crisis still raging, times will never have been tougher.

The cost of rents and mortgages have gone through the roof. Banks have been quick to make profits but slow to provide assistance, hiking mortgage rates quickly but being much slower when it comes to increasing rates for savers.

People should take tough decisions sooner rather than later if they know they are heading towards a period of unsustainable living. It is better to maintain some control over matters and make decisions now, then let things slip away and become a victim of circumstance.

Many are facing financial ruin and devastating personal circumstances as people see their life’s work slipping away and homes being repossessed. It is the toughest of times and the prospect of an expensive winter ahead makes matters worse as people struggle to cope.

The Chancellor will this week hold meetings with banks. They must come up with reassurance for those that are struggling. Those unable to pay soaring repayments must be allowed some grace. We need a firm promise from Jeremy Hunt on steps to help, not mere platitudes.

***

There are many people across the West Midlands affected by the Windrush scandal. Large numbers are still awaiting news on promised compensation.

The Home Office has said the Government is “honouring its Windrush commitments and providing support to those affected every day”, adding that the compensation scheme “will stay open as long as needed”.

Those representing families say the system is slow and chaotic, with rulings on compensation error-ridden and confusing.

In such a high-profile case, it seems hard to believe that such inefficiencies are being tolerated by ministers. It needs to be rectified urgently.

The Government failed an entire generation of people by its mishandling of matters connected with Windrush and has been slow to rectify its failings.