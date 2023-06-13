Star comment: Leaders setting worst example and making Britain a laughing stock

Boris Johnson seems intent on bringing Rishi Sunak down

If he succeeds, he would be the fourth PM that Boris has toppled – David Cameron, Theresa May, Rishi Sunak, and, of course, himself.

It appears Boris is unhappy that Rishi Sunak appears to have blocked some of his choices in his resignation honours. More importantly, he was also likely to face a by-election because of the findings of an inquiry into his behaviour while in Downing Street.

Now he and his allies appear intent on opening up a civil war within the Tories, presumably in the hope that the party will perform so badly at the next election that there will be a bring-back-Boris clamour.

All this is being played out in front of a largely appalled British public, many of them struggling simply to make ends meet as the cost of living crisis continues. It illustrates how out of touch, how self-obsessed and how disregarding they are.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party is desperately trying to look statesman-like just long enough to get into power. But you can bet that another former leader, Jeremy Corbyn, and his Momentum wing will be out to sabotage Sir Keir’s administration. Already, Labour has thwarted some as it seeks to clean up its act and control more carefully who can and cannot stand.