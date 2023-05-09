Star comment: Airport needs to up reliability for passengers

Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport was the worst in the UK for flight delays for a second year in a row, an investigation has found.

Departures from the West Midlands airport were half an hour behind schedule on average in 2022, according to today’s new analysis of Civil Aviation Authority data.

A thriving airport is essential for the viability of a region and Birmingham is in many ways a victim of its own success. People poured back after Covid and it wasn’t alone in struggling to staff up adequately.

Now it insists it is running smoothly and a £40 million new security hall, set to be ready for June 2024, will help considerably.

It is laudable that Birmingham is so ambitious and that investment is being poured into improving the experience for customers. First, however, it must do the basics right. Like our trains, the public expects a basic level of service, where connections are delivered on time.

The effects of flight delays are all too predictable. Flight connections are missed, taxis leave the station, and people are unable to make good on travel plans that are costly and are needlessly disrupted.

Birmingham should do all that it can to make sure flying is as pain-free as possible. The airport has been a remarkable asset to the region over the years, improving our profile, generating wealth, and boosting the economy. It must continue to strive for better standards so that it reliability improves and so that business and travellers can have more confidence in it.

*** After the overwhelming success of the Coronation, we today consider King Charles’s reign and the future of the monarchy as it operates at a much smaller level than before.

There have been many bumps in recent years, with Prince Andrew and Prince Harry now fringe figures. But the affection the majority of the public has for the monarchy is obvious and Charles has got through his big weekend with grace and dignity. He clearly cares passionately for the country and its people and he must continue to show that empathy as he leads a new modern monarchy.