Reader fumes over bank note changes - your letters, plus a new Scout and Guide HQ opens in 1986 – a picture from the archives

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​Public ignored on bank notes

Just get on with it. I speak of the change to bank notes. No one cares what the public think; the public want historical figures, the Bank of England want animals, so no matter what we want those with the power will just do as they please, just like everything else in this life. Those that can do and those that can't don't matter.

We vote politicians into government on their manifestos, councillors get elected and then when they get in all the promises and how good they will be just vanish like melting snow. There is no point whatsoever in complaining about the bank notes. The Bank of England will do as they please but give us the usual excuse of counterfeiting, fraud etc. The general public's opinion counts for absolutely nothing, after all we are the ones that spend the money but have no say with what is on it. But for the record and just in case someone may read this: we want Churchill to stay on the note, along with all the other historical figures.

What next can we expect? Taking the King off the notes and replacing him with what, the Wombles of Wimbledon!

Pete Lowe, Midlands

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