Are green policies really working? One reader thinks not – your letters, plus a throwback to Shrewsbury Town's title win in 1979

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​My issue with green argument

I must take issue with Angela Terry on the benefit of “Going Green”, as far as I can see there are very few.

We have the most expensive energy in the world, and our landscape is about to be blighted by more and more pylons and solar farms, financed by consumers, with massive bills for electricity and gas.

There are huge reserves of gas, oil, and coal under the UK that could bring energy bills down by two thirds if developed.

Meanwhile, waste materials such as plastic and old tyres can be turned into oil, as happens in Pakistan, instead of landfilling the stuff.

I prefer to listen to Toby Neal, whose common sense approach in the Star blasts the silly “Green” policy out of the water!

W F Kerswell, Picklescott

What wildlife for our notes?

I've spent the whole day pondering this.