'Time to make the online world safer for children' – your letters, plus Denis Healey visits Telford – a picture throwback

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Have your say on online safety

The online world is now a major part of young people’s lives, and while it has incredible benefits, we know it comes with risks too.

Whether under-16s should have access to social media is a major source of debate in the UK at the moment, and the NSPCC is pleased to hear the Government is asking for people’s opinions as part of their Public Consultation which launched this week.

The status quo is not working for children, or for their parents who are desperate to keep them safe. Tech companies are failing to protect them from preventable risks and harms on social media platforms, gaming sites and AI tools.

This cannot be allowed to continue. We encourage parents, carers and children across the West Midlands to join the national consultation. Give your views, your first hand experience of the good and the bad of the online world, and help decide what happens next.

The NSPCC is calling for tech companies to keep under 13s off social media – a move which would immediately protect 2.5 million children – for platforms to stop using design tricks which keep young people addicted, and to block harmful content at the source. Making these crucial changes is in the power of Government, regulators and tech companies and more effective than a social media ban for under 16s. But at the same time, we recognise at the charity that a ban is better than doing nothing.