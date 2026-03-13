'Come see how Men’s Sheds bring men together' - your letters, plus a historic photo of a school evacuated over structural fears

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every week. Sign up here.

​Get down to the Men’s Shed

Re the letter: “Difficult to get men talking.” No it's not - you just need to provide the right environment.

That's where 'Men's Sheds' play an important role for some. Like-minded people, a warm, safe, comfortable setting, tea, coffee, biscuits and most importantly engaging in practical activities together. Men talk when they do things together. Then the banter will flow, relationships will develop and men will begin to feel comfortable opening up about themselves - if and when they want to.

Helping to overcome social isolation, improving wellbeing, giving life a practical purpose and supporting other local community organisations. That's why Men's Sheds are so popular. They meet a need and their numbers continue to increase nationally.

There are many in the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Shropshire.