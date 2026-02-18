'Fixing leadership and putting the nation first' - your views, plus a picture throwback: a trip on the Arley Ferry

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

‘Ineffective PM won’t stay long’

The PM's judgment has been criticised, with recent mistakes reducing his majority and causing policy U-turns.

His appointments and party divisions show poor leadership, while power has shifted from politicians to civil servants and judges.

The ECHR hampers democracy, and its repeal is necessary.

Starmer is an ineffective PM and unlikely to stay long, risking a worsening Labour situation.

Some hope a financial crisis might force a general election that could end the Labour/Tory cycle and usher in Reform.

Britain needs a competent, national Conservative government committed to real value for its people.

That government must be based purely upon merit.

It must combat all differences and be blind to them.