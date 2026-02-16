'A perspective on crime, benefits and immigration' - your letters, plus a throwback picture of St Paul’s Choir, Knowbury

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

​We need to be able to speak

We are now living in a country where if you tell the truth and it is uncomfortable for some people to hear there is a tendency for certain people and certain groups to come together to condemn that person.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has spoken out about what he sees as the real situation in this country.

He may have been a little clumsy in his choice of words but what he was putting forward for a great many people in this country is fundamentally correct.

Everything is going wrong, for example wicked crimes are being carried out and ridiculously lenient sentences are being handed out.

We are facing a period of enormous tax rises and a lot of this money is being spent on totally the wrong thing. As far as Sir Jim's remarks on immigration nobody can argue he is right. The numbers are too high and that includes legal and illegal immigration.

He is also right about the welfare bill, we now have a country where so many people have chosen a life living on benefits.

They have chosen this because benefits are so high in some cases people working are getting less than some people on benefits.

John Green, Shropshire

My poem about a lonely day

This is a poem written by myself describing what it's like to be lonely. It is called Day in the Life of a Pensioner:

Looking through windows,

Sat by the phone,

It never rings,

No message has flown,

People dogs and cars,

Go sailing by,