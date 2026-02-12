Landline switch-off is leaving readers unheard - your letters, plus a wave from the past over Weston Park

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Sympathy with landline issue

I fully empathise with John Costello in his letter (Feb 7) and I suspect there are many more of your readers also with problems. In fact in a recent article published in the Spectator Magazine by Mary Killen it is called 'rank stupidity for BT to scrap our trusty landlines' In my case I have great problems with incoming calls which BT blame on my hearing aids. It was never perfect with the landline but now it is virtually impossible.

My complaint is now under investigation with the telecommunications ombudsman and I strongly request John to do the same together with any other of your readers who are in trouble. It is a very simple process. If more people complain the better is the chance of forcing BT into solving the problems. Where is their technical expertise? We were assured that once the upgrade is complete you can continue to use your home phone in the way you always have.

David Emery, Marchamley

Mandelson did a good job

For a few months Peter Mandelson was the ear of Donald Trump. In that short time Trump's ridiculous tariffs that would have created havoc for the world were watered down. Pete Mandelson is maybe 10 Arthur Daley's rolled up in one ball, but history will show he did his job well, and credit to Keir Starmer for that predictable short appointment. A crooked arrow that hit the mark, was Peter Mandelson short appointment as UK ambassador.