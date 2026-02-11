'Sorry is not enough - trust in government has gone' - your letters, plus a picture throwback of the day Telford’s Eastern Primary opened

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

​We’ve lost trust in Prime Minister

Keir Starmer the leader of the Labour Party and the Prime Minister of this once great county, is forced to say sorry.

Which is all very well, but the question is, why did Sir Keir ever appoint a man who had already resigned twice from top government jobs and was known to have a relationship with Epstein?

The Prime Minister is attempting to place all the blame on Mandelson himself, insisting Mandelson was asked directly about the nature of his relationship with Epstein, and it is “clear that the answers he gave were lies”. Why as the once Director of Public Prosecutions, did he not know when someone is telling lies?

He also said ‘sorry that so many people in power have failed you’. He should have said he was sorry that he and his party have failed the people of this country, because in the last two years Keir Starmer and the Labour Party have failed not only in with its lack of leadership, but broken promises.