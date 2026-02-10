Letter: Boarded-up shop spoiling Bridgnorth High Street & a charabanc outing – picture throwback

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

My dismay at empty shop unit

When I was driving down Bridgnorth High Street I couldn't believe my old shop Gadsbys jewellers was still boarded up after years of being empty.

Surely Bridgnorth District Council could put pressure on the owners to repair and re-let the property.

It used to be a smart busy retail outlet.

But now it is just a blot on the High Street, and is spoiling the look of this lovely market town.

Simon Green, Stourbridge

Support retail with new tax

As the obscenely large rise in the business rating system comes into effect in addition to the NI increase, laying waste to our pubs, restaurants and high street shops, it’s time for a radical revamp of our taxation system if our towns and cities are to remain vibrant retail centres.