'Is the weather forecast becoming a forecast of fear?' - your letters, plus a look back at M54 construction in 1975

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

​Call for common sense forecasts

The summer season of 2025 will go into recorded history as the warmest.

From scorchio to snow bombs guessing the weather, whether you get it right or wrong is our second most popular sport, behind shoplifting, across the country.

Meteorologists and local weather forecasters have upped their game in sensationalising forecasts. Weather is the new big sale.

We've been over informed by our headlines and news broadcasts about impending doom from gale force winds, floods from rain storms, icy freezing conditions of snow bombs to sun burning droughts.

Indeed, we have even started guessing the names of the next wind threats. It’s turning the great British weather into a forecast of fear, over reaction and error strewn media noise.

Ancient articles from environmentally friendly nature 'experts' fill columns with news of foreboding and worry as trees, shrubs and wildlife adapt to climate change. Many out date before publication.

Weather is everywhere from satellite graphs to website, mobile phone apps, to bus stop gossip. How often are the forecasts accurate or right in your area?