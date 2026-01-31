Don’s comments on NATO go beyond the pale - your letters, plus a 1994 picture throwback of a car in a spot of bother

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Upset by ​Don’s childish bursts

I can put up with most of the Don's childish outbursts but I'm afraid this one is beyond the pale.

We have a man who for various reasons managed to avoid the Vietnam draft, making his Parthian shot on leaving Europe (after being refused his ridiculous demands) the claim that ‘NATO troops shied away from the front lines’ in Afghanistan.

Ignoring the fact that it was not actually a NATO driven conflict, this is a grave slur against UK in particular and other NATO forces in general. Might I point out that 452 of our brave fighting men and women lost their lives in an ill planned war in Afghanistan together with 52 Danish troops. UK and others also had the USAs back in the two recent desert campaigns, We have hundreds of injured veterans as a result of these wars which in the end have merely resulted in endangering the West.

I guess the usual Don apologists will tell me that as ever this manchild outburst is all part of Don's genius and that the likes of simple folk like myself will never understand the brilliance of his cunning