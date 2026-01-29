'Letters are treated as worthless' reader on the real cost of failing services - your views, and a 1994 picture throwback

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

​Letters thought of as worthless

It's not just the users that are let down by poor public services, it's those that deliver these services.

Often paid the least, while failing bosses take bonuses for overseeing a chaotic organisation, the public-facing employees get the flack.

So it is with Royal Mail. It's obvious that priority is given to parcels, which are lucrative, whilst the targets for letters become meaningless. It's the same with most other public services: overseen by useless watchdogs, answerable to incompetent government departments with condescending 'assurances' that the the 'public deserve better'. For many, these failing public services remain vital to everyday life. To the Government, they are an annoyance they'd rather offload to an equally incompetent private sector company.

Mike Crump, Bridgnorth

Still waiting for important post

I agree entirely with the contents of Carol Southall’s recent letter concerning postal deliveries.

My bank released my monthly statement on December 21.