What you're saying: 'Warm homes discount left me no better off', plus a glimpse of Alveley in a 1916 snapshot

Energy firms benefit most​

As a pensioner I was very pleased to be awarded the Warm Homes Discount of £150 which was paid directly to my electricity supplier.

This amount was promptly credited to my account.

However, I had naively assumed that the monthly direct debit payments would be suspended until this credit had been used up.

The direct debit continued to take payments and I have not paid any less over the winter months whilst the energy supplier would appear to be sitting on a pot of cash.

Those energy customers who are in debt to their supplier will no doubt be relieved that they owe slightly less to their supplier.

But the main beneficiary of this scheme would very much appear to be the energy supplier.