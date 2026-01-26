'Green belt plans don’t solve housing crisis' - your letters, plus a youthful mayoress takes office in a 1966 snapshot

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

New-build homes are not for all

Few would disagree that there is a need to provide more homes for those who are homeless.

But the development proposed for Albrighton would not meet this need.

The majority of these houses would be likely to be on the market for at least £400,000 – £500,000.

And even the relatively small proportion of so-called affordable houses would be beyond the means of those who are truly in need.

The release of green belt land is not in itself going to meet such a need without strict regulations about the type of development to be permitted.

David Beechey, Albrighton

Which party shall I jump to?

By the political shenanigans of Boris Johnson's lost trousers, people are changing political parties quicker than a Labour Government U-turn!

Here at the Common Sense Party, Aunt Dolly, Uncle Norbert and I are reeling from the multitude of offers to join our political opponents.

If we join Labour they will give us all a gold-plated flat cap and a stuffed racing pigeon and political room to make as many U-turns as we like.

Reform UK have offered us three pints of free beer each week for a year.