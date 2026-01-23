'Concerns over Miliband’s net zero policy' - your letters, plus a lookback at world leaders at Weston Park

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Ed Miliband should feel heat

I note from an article that Ed Miliband’s policy of Net Zero is even under criticism from his own party members as being politically stupid which is not surprising. Apparently, gas boiler owners will face a levy to subsidise heat pump users and I suppose we would all like to know where one is supposed to put a heat pump in a flat (possibly nailed to the exterior wall?).

A report by the Resolution Foundation found that heat pumps are more than twice as common in the richest third of households than in the poorest third. The cost per unit of electricity is estimated to be four times that of gas and it appears that we will have to wait a number of years before small nuclear power stations are built to remedy this.

Looking at Miliband’s CV, it appears he has never had jobs outside politics or those related, therefore his reasoning as a business person lacks credibility.

Incidentally, Labour's biggest donor Dale Vince has described Miliband’s push for zero bills as a silly concept. Also, the Conservative shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho said that the government gas levy of £30 is nothing short of a hidden tax.

I rest my case.

Martin Reid, Edgmond

Where is the honour here?