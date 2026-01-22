‘Childlike leaders ruining the world’ - your letters, plus signwriter remembered in a picture from the archives

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Lunatics running global asylum

Yes, it's official the lunatics are now running the world. We have Putin wanting the east, we have Trump wanting to take Iceland, we have a prime minister who is afraid of his own shadow, he sidles up to Trump and almost kisses his feet, we have a government that have now allowed an embassy to go ahead and may as well given them rooms in Parliament to allow them to read documents.

We have European leaders who can see what Russia is doing but do very little. Why does the population of this world allow insignificant little men to do as they wish with us and treat the world as a toy to be played with?

Did our fathers and their fathers, and everyone who gave their lives, really fight and die to be treated like we are now treated? Did they fight and die to lose it all again because of these childlike leaders who are like petulant children who cannot get their own way and believe bullying and being tyrannical is the way to behave.

For our part where are the leaders, where are the Churchills, the Thatchers of this world who would stand up to such egotistical, power crazed, self-absorbed tyrannical individuals who are ruining this world with their unhealthy hunger to rule over us?

Do these men not look back at history and see what happened to others who thought they could do as they are trying to do now?