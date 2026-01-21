Reader slams council debt double standards, plus a look back at students’ race car

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Debt should not be passed on

Is it not reassuring that ordinary people elect and employ people to look after us and then punish us for getting into debt. If you get into debt then it is your responsibility. Not so with council executives. Then they ask the government to make up the shortfall but that is with our money.

The whole system is corrupt. Not to worry though as Nigel will sort not all out…cough, cough.

Andy Chetwood, Dawley

Why destroy the car industry?

Whilst sat eating my breakfast gruel and stirring my second-hand teabag in the vain hope of getting the appropriate coloured tea, a news report on Radio 4 caught my attention. The newsreader proclaimed that in November the economy had grown by 0.3 per cent. At last bit of good news I thought but then came the follow up, this, they explained was due to Jaguar Land Rover coming back on stream after their hacking troubles. My question to our lords and masters is this. If only one British car manufacturer can have such a beneficial effect on our economy, why are they trying to destroy the whole British car industry with crippling taxes and legislation?

Alan Smith, Midlands