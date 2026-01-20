Reader speaks out on impact of Royal Mail delays - your letters, and a look back at RAF Bridgnorth recruits in 1960
Today, readers share their thoughts on postal delays, football, TV licences, soaps and politics.
My post is just not turning up
I read about people living in Shifnal, Newport and Albrighton not receiving their post from Royal Mail.
I live in Woodside and I last received mail just before Christmas and it was nearly four weeks late. My daughter missed her invitation to Madeley Academy for an NVR assessment.
Luckily they had a second one but I've received no mail since whilst awaiting appointments for operations to have lumps removed and hearing aids fitted.
Lucy Fletcher, Woodside
Not that keen on Trump Cup
I have been recently informed that the 2026 World Cup trophy is to be renamed The Donald Trump World Cup. I can't believe that, even taking into account the Donald Trump mentality and the fact that FIFA are to present Donald Trump with a peace award. Imagine the damage it would do if different FAs were to withdraw their teams in protest.
Alan Perkins, Midlands