Writer warns trail hunting ban part of wider vegan attack on animals - your letters, plus a sombre unveiling of Shropshire War Memorial in a 1922 throwback

Why we must fight hunt ban

With the greatest respect to Mark Pritchard, he does not understand what we are really up against with the proposed ban on trail hunting.

The people behind this proposed legislation are not ordinary animal lovers, in fact they have very little or nothing to do with animals. They are the fanatic vegans. They eat no animal product including honey, they wear no animal product including wool and silk and they believe all human-animal contact is exploitation of animals.

They have been going since the early 19th century and they are on a roll now. In 1854 they brought about an act banning draught dogs. This resulted in the immediate destruction of 70,000 dogs.

They do not care. They do not love animals, in fact they know very little about them. But they do not want you or I or any reader of the Star to have a dog, a cat, a horse, a budgerigar or a goldfish and they want us to stop eating any animal product. They want to ban zoos, circuses and guide-dogs for the blind.

They remain largely hidden, but they have money and a fanatical, even religious zeal to bring about what they believe is right. We must fight them.

Stephen Maxfield, Shrewsbury

Point made on HMS Beagle

Darwin did not commission HMS Beagle and neither did he have a say in any refitting. His friend Rev. John Henslow recommended his as a naturalist and companion to Captain James Fitzroy on the HMS Beagle expedition to the Southern hemisphere commissioned by the Admiralty.

Peter Begg, Shrewsbury