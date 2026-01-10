Thoughts on vaping in public - your letters, plus when Wolves and Shrewsbury crossed paths in a picture from the archive

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Wolverhampton, Staffordshire and the Black Country - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

Vapes put on a toxic display

I'm not pontificating. I'm Just observing. If you want to smoke, smoke, it's up to you and it's your right so I'm not here to get into an anti-smoking pulpit.

No, what was brought home to me as I entered the supermarket a few days ago was the volume of unwanted stuff which enters lungs. The thing about vapes is that you can actually see fairly clearly the extent of nicotine etc taken into lungs by the true smoker. As I was passing, the young woman lounging at the entrance, exhaled her vape. The extent of the cloud extended right across the entrance.

Alan M Etheridge, Midlands

Put us on the weather map

Following on from Mr Chris Smith’s letter of January 3. I have a complaint and have written/emailed the BBC without reply. My issue is the BBC weather forecast. On their on screen chart it states Cardiff, Ireland, London (of course), and Aberdeen. Well there's a little village called the West Midlands that never gets mentioned.

Also the stand up comedian reading the weather states the above plus the South East and South West – never the West Midlands.

And you would think ITV would mention the Midlands. Both often get it wrong anyway.