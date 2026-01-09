Your Letters: 'From joy to global fears' – a reader’s view on facing the year ahead, plus a look back at gritting the 1950s way

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Keep buying the Shropshire Star!

As we bid farewell to the joys of Christmas plus the new year and are forced to face the future with all its enormous problems there might be a solution to our worries.

Suppose we turn off the internet, the TV and stop buying newspapers (but keep buying the Shropshire Star as one needs a voice of sanity) and thus ignore the braying and outlandish lies of the trio of dictators that threaten us almost daily with fake news and disaster.

Trump, Putin and Netanyahu all have one thing in common - vast wealth for themselves and suppressing any voice of disagreement.

One has to be careful of what you say, as abuse and even death can rain down for the slightest disagreement. The only ray of sunlight is if the UK forgets the big mistake of leaving the EU and does the thing that the majority of people of the UK want and rejoin. It will give us the mutual support and with it some strength that Starmer with all his waffling about has failed to give us as the big bullies get even more countries in their sights and any voices of descent vanish.

Happy new year!

Roger Cain, Clee Hill