'The world has lost its great leaders,' says reader: Your Letters, and a 1977 picture of the last Hastings aircraft at RAF Cosford

​Trump ties the West in knots

I see there's been another meeting of the Coalition of the Wishing but Unable. I wonder how it will go - a bit like me talking to the grandkids I expect: 'I remember when we had power and influence and the world listened to us, the world isn't the same anymore'.

No it's not the same anymore because instead of remaining strongly together we all (particularly the UK) decided we were better than the others. How Trump and his mate Netanyahu, Putin and Xi must be laughing.

So what's behind Trump's latest bit of madness? Perhaps he did it to draw attention away from the Epstein papers or the fact that he couldn't stop a family argument let alone a war has irked him. I'll show them, I'll send in the stormtroopers and kidnap Maduro while he's having his tea.

One thing for certain is that there are no great leaders anymore who can act as role models. They're all so tied up in themselves they have lost sight of what the world really needs.

Trump badly needs to bully people although I think it's a bit of a cover for the fact that he knows fossil fuels are on their way out and he needs rare earth minerals which are essential for creating green energy. Greenland, Venezuela and Canada have plenty of course.