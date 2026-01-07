'Don’t forget the workers behind Buildwas power station' - Your Letters, plus 1947 snow and an unexpected worker in a picture throwback

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Wolverhampton, Staffordshire and the Black Country - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

Mark the power station workers

Reading the article about Buildwas power station it occurred to me, is there any remembrance or gratitude to the men who were injured or died during the building?

I know of at least one Scottish worker who was nursed in the old RSI in Shrewsbury for months, his wife even moved and lodged at the Yorkshire house for months.

I feel these men should be remembered as much as a building.

Elaine Jones, Bicton

​Why invest in leisure centre?

Last September, Shropshire Council announced a financial emergency, and its leaders promised to do everything possible to avoid running out of money by April.