'Double standards in how broadcasters and parties are judged' – Your Letters, plus a reminder of what a real winter looked like in a 1947 picture throwback

Stop the rant over GB News

Yet another letter from 'name and address supplied' with their usual not wishing to put their name to the embarrassing rant on the on 24 December.

Their contentious argument is that although we all accept the BBC is a left-wing backing 'news' channel and is called out for this, their invidious thinking is that GB News is not. GB News has been permanently under attack and pressure to be closed down by Ofcom from the lefties, unhappy with it's more balanced news reporting. They have tried to force companies to stop advertising on GB News. Think that is the calling out you demand.

Where this person gets it so disastrously wrong with their snooty and scornful view is that Reform are most obviously not extreme or far-right. It is just a right of centre patriotic party with the support from a third of the public.

Their Trumpian sneering needs to be shown for what it is – nonsense. We are forced to pay the BBC to be indoctrinated, but with GB News we have free choice with knowledgeable presenters. Tthat is free speech and democracy own it.

Keith Jones, Midlands

Difference in broadcasters