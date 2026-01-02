'Road safety has reached crisis point, reader warns' - Your Letters plus kids making the most of the big freeze in a 1960s throwback

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Time to end the driving madness

We are very aware how dangerous it has become to drive on our roads today.

People are getting away with murder, taking in the fact that half of these people have no licence, insurance or tax.

People are still using their phones, cutting people up, tailgating.

The situation we are in now has really become insane. Never has it been this bad.

People don't care because there are no consequences.