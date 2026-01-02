Shropshire Star
'Road safety has reached crisis point, reader warns' - Your Letters plus kids making the most of the big freeze in a 1960s throwback

From mounting anger over dangerous driving to a humorous and nostalgic look back at the past 25 years, your thoughts today.

Reference: MMNAMMGLPICT000002120263toby neal... . Loaded from Photographic:Load: on 03042002.. XXXXnostalgia pic. Bridgnorth.Tobogganing. Sledging.Picture taken on December 29, 1964. Also has date stamp (publication date?) for December 30, 1964. Caption: 'It's time for winter sports and making the most of what little snow there was left yesterday afternoon, these youngsters find the steep pavements at the Hookfield, Bridgnorth, just ideal for a toboggan run.'Winter. Snow. Sliding. Snow scene.Library code: Bridgnorth nostalgia 2002.

Time to end the driving madness

We are very aware how dangerous it has become to drive on our roads today. 

People are getting away with murder, taking in the fact that half of these people have no licence, insurance or tax.

People are still using their phones, cutting people up, tailgating.

The situation we are in now has really become insane. Never has it been this bad. 

People don't care because there are no consequences.

