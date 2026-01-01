'From defending traditional country pursuits to concerns over chaos on the lanes' - Your Letters plus hardy runners kick off the year at Chirk Castle in a picture throwback

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Trail hunting causes mayhem

Now that the Labour government has plans to ban 'trail hunting', participants of this 'fun day out' emphasis the support of Reform UK alongside other 'titled people' to justify their cause.

In defending traditional 'country pursuits' Reform UK, the populist anti-elite party, are aligned with the heritage of landowner-peasant relationship. These country sports did not develop as a neutral leisure pursuit enjoyed by all country dwellers; they were exclusively for landowners.

Although the modern trail hunt is more inclusive, and does not advance on horseback, it is at best a chaotic convoy of battered rusting 4x4s rumbling along narrow country lane causing mayhem, pandemonium and distress to wildlife; and people enjoying the tranquillity of the English countryside.

Roger Norton, Shrewsbury

Policies define our fortunes