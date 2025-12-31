'Why Britain should look east for answers, says reader' - Your Letters plus Wrekin party-goers ring in 2000 in a picture from the archive

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

We must follow the Japanese

Undoubtedly, Britain is currently facing significant challenges. We find ourselves in a serious predicament, and it is anticipated that circumstances will become even more arduous. The simple reality is that the past cannot be altered, and while assigning blame may be engaging, it offers no tangible benefit to the average individual.

What, then, could be of practical use? I propose that we direct our attention eastward, specifically to Japan. Japanese citizens are conditioned not to be frivolous with money. Frugality is promoted and appears to be an innate trait. The Japanese prefer physical cash over the ubiquitous card, as this maintains a tangible connection to reality- one can physically see the pounds and pennies rather than digital transactions.

Additionally, the Japanese adopt a minimalist approach to their homes. They purchase only what is necessary and favour quality over numerous inferior models. Consequently, they avoid clutter and ensure their environment remains clean and orderly.

Furthermore, the Japanese are renowned for their capability to repair items; they do not simply discard broken goods, but rather mend and reuse them. They also adopt a long-term perspective, emphasising saving rather than relying on others to settle their bills.