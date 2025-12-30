'When did teachers become parents, dentists and social workers?' - Your Letters, plus an archive image shows POWs welcomed at RAF Cosford

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Why I pity our poor teachers

I really feel sorry for teachers, if we have a problem with children, the government say let teachers sort it, kid's teeth, let teachers sort it, toilet training, let teachers sort it, kids not having breakfast, let teachers sort it, sex education, let teachers sort it, now we have misogyny and yes teachers to sort it.

Is it any wonder we are in such a state in this world? Just when do teachers have the time to teach children the three 'Rs'? Where oh where are the parents in all this? Has the responsibility of parents been taken away and everything in relation to their children now been well and truly placed in the laps of teachers? Is it any wonder that with the lack of parental guidance the kids of today are and seen to be out of control?

We see how young they are now turning to violent crime. Stabbings by the very young are now so common in the news that we pay little to no shock value at just how young violence has become. Our kids now rule at home and at school and have little to no discipline and certainly appear to have no respect or morals. The roles of parents over the past decade or so have slowly reversed to that of kids now telling society what they want.

Can we please get back to letting teachers do what they trained for and teach our kids the Three 'Rs' and get parents to parent, or is it just too late anyway?!

Pete Lowe, Midlands