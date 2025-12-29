'Local initiative highlights support for people in crisis' - Your Letters and a throwback to a rare 1973 cinema triplet gathering

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

​Samaritans are here to help

Did you know that one in four of us will experience suicidal thoughts at some point in our lives? And of those that do, many will face barriers to seeking help, whether it is fear of worrying others, feeling misunderstood, or concern that they will make others feel uncomfortable.

At Samaritans, we want to reduce the number of lives lost to suicide and ensure that those experiencing suicidal thoughts receive the support they need. Our charity which aims to prevent suicide using the power of human connection, is teaming up with organisations including Support Staffordshire, Places of Welcome, Victim Support, New Era, Restorative Justice, Staffordshire Network for Mental Health, Stand by Me, Step On and Pets as Therapy to ensure that residents of (Stafford) are aware of the support available to them locally, and to encourage those who need it, to seek help.

Over the coming weeks and months, you may see Samaritans teams in your local town centres, so for anyone looking for support, do stop by and see what’s available. For anyone who is struggling right now, Samaritans is available 24/7 on 116 123.

Megan Winnington, Samaritans Central

Peter Rhodes column my go to

Devastated to read the headline. Peter Rhodes has always been - my go to first column.

He's amazing. Says it as it is. Thinking like we normal people think. You will never know how much/many of your readers miss him.I send my kind thoughts to Peter and his family.

Rosemary Rogers, Arddleen

‘​Ignorance is not bliss Mr Farage’