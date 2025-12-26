'Reader urges respect, mentoring and positive role models to combat misogyny' - Your Letters plus a 1979 archive image of a Boxing Day gathering
Why one reader believes culture and mentoring matter more than school rules, and how to start the new year by looking after your hearing, says hearing loss charity...
Respect comes from culture
A recent report highlighted a new school initiative 'schools will teach boys how to respect women and girls.
That is difficult when the internet remains a cesspit of unregulated content.
How many conversations have you had with men where it becomes abundantly clear why a young man or child did what they did or said what they said to disrespect a woman or girl?
So what are grandmas, aunts, big sisters or teachers for?
Without family values of respect with woman, what happens in our communities?
The result, it seems, is a rise in violence and disrespect against women.