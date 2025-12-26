'Reader urges respect, mentoring and positive role models to combat misogyny' - Your Letters plus a 1979 archive image of a Boxing Day gathering

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

​Respect comes from culture

A recent report highlighted a new school initiative 'schools will teach boys how to respect women and girls.

That is difficult when the internet remains a cesspit of unregulated content.

How many conversations have you had with men where it becomes abundantly clear why a young man or child did what they did or said what they said to disrespect a woman or girl?

So what are grandmas, aunts, big sisters or teachers for?

Without family values of respect with woman, what happens in our communities?

The result, it seems, is a rise in violence and disrespect against women.