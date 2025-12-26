'Reader urges respect, mentoring and positive role models to combat misogyny' - Your Letters plus a 1979 archive image of a Boxing Day gathering

Shropshire Star
PICTURE FROM THE PAST: Members of the Albrighton Hunt had their traditional Boxing Day meet in the centre of Newport watched by a large crowd in 1979. Pictured leading the hunt are, from left: Mr Anthony Perry, joint master; huntsman Mr Richard Perry; and Mrs Barbara Perry, joint master.

​Respect comes from culture

A recent report highlighted a new school initiative 'schools will teach boys how to respect women and girls. 

That is difficult when the internet remains a cesspit of unregulated content.

How many conversations have you had with men where it becomes abundantly clear why a young man or child did what they did or said what they said to disrespect a woman or girl?

So what are grandmas, aunts, big sisters or teachers for? 

Without family values of respect with woman, what happens in our communities? 

The result, it seems, is a rise in violence and disrespect against women.