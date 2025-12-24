'Funny, sharp and always on point - Star columnist praised by reader' - Your Letters plus Christmas cheer at the Black Swan pub in a 1960s archive picture

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Thank-you to Peter Rhodes

I must take this opportunity to say thanks to Peter for all his good work over the years. Always found something interesting to report and always hit the nail on the head.

One of the best things in the Shropshire Star.

Funny and incisive.

What a man!

Sadly missed.

Noel Taylor, Essington

Football today is a disgrace

Football at the present time is a disgrace. All the teams cheat to win games, taking players down when running for goal, holding players in the penalty box, these should be red cards.